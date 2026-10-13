Salman Khan, 60, Admits He Wants Kids On <i>Koffee With Karan</i> Season 9 Premiere

At 60, Salman Khan has admitted that he would like to have children of his own someday.

The actor spoke about fatherhood during his appearance on the opening episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, where he sat down for a conversation with host Karan Johar, Variety India reported.

During the episode, Karan Johar asked Salman Khan whether he ever missed having children of his own, considering his bond with his nieces and nephews. Salman agreed, making it clear that having children is something he would like to experience at some point in his life.

The actor has rarely spoken at length about his thoughts on starting a family. Over the years, his unmarried status and relationships have frequently attracted attention, with questions about his plans for marriage becoming a recurring feature of interviews.

This is not the first time Salman has spoken about becoming a father. In 2023, during his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, the actor revealed that he had considered having a child but was held back by legal restrictions.

"I had plans. It wasn't for a daughter-in-law, but for a child. But according to Indian laws, it's not possible. Now, let us see what can be done," he said.

Referring to Karan Johar, who welcomed twins through surrogacy, Salman added, "That's what I was trying to do. But that law may have changed, so let's see."

Salman also spoke about his love for children, explaining that he had thought about becoming a father while acknowledging that having a child would also mean having a wife.

The actor also spoke about the time he would have to spend with his children as they grew up. "If my kids are born in the next 4-5 years, I will still have time to play with them for the next 20-25 years," he said.

Koffee With Karan Season 9 premieres on October 14 at 7 pm, exclusively on JioHotstar. New episodes will stream every Wednesday at 7 pm.

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