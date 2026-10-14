'Still Your Fangirl': Rashmika Mandanna Gushes Over Husband Vijay Deverakonda At <i>Ranabaali</i> Event

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are busy with the final leg of promotional activities for their upcoming film, Ranabaali. The film is set to be released in theatres on October 16.

At a recent pre-release event, the couple shared a sweet moment. During the event, Rashmika spoke about her admiration for Vijay, saying she continues to be impressed by his performances and still experiences the excitement of a fan whenever she watches him on screen.

Rashmika said, "Vijju... Ante pellaindani anpiyatledu asalu, ok... fangirl la anipistundi ipudu" ("Honestly, it doesn't feel like I'm married at all. I feel like a fangirl right now.")

She then added, "I am a huge fan of your work, as you know. I am very excited to see what you have done with Ranabaali. All the best. All the best to us. I love you guys. Take care of yourselves, be kind, be happy, enjoy yourselves and keep smiling, okay? Lovely."

Talking about Ranabaali, the film is scheduled for release in cinemas on 16 October. Mythri Movie Makers recently unveiled the trailer for the period action drama, offering audiences a closer look at Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming project.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is set against the backdrop of the Madras famine of 1876-78 and follows a man's fight to protect his village from British rule.

Running for 3 minutes and 47 seconds, the trailer introduces the film's central characters, establishes its rural Rayalaseema setting, and offers glimpses of the conflict that drives the story.

Vijay Deverakonda plays Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, a horseman and fighter from the fictional village of Singanamala. Rashmika stars as his wife, Jayamma, while Arnold Vosloo appears as Sir Theodore Hector, a British commissioner.



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