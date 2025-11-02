Sonakshi Sinha On How Painting Helped Her Overcome Sadness: "My Mind Used To Completely Calm Down"

For many people, finding a creative outlet can be the best way to deal with stress. Some turn to music, others to journaling, and for Sonakshi Sinha, it has always been painting. Over the years, the actor has often spoken about her love for art and how it helps her unwind. But what many may not know is that painting has also been her quiet form of therapy during life's low phases.

In a chat with Ranveer Allahabadia, the actress opened up about her special bond with art and how it helped her through tough times. “When I used to get sad, I used to paint. My mind used to completely calm down. I used to disappear into a different world. I stopped painting the day I met my husband,” she shared.

Sonakshi Sinha also revealed that her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, often reminds her to reconnect with that side of herself. “He keeps telling me, ‘I hope you don't have to be sad to paint again, but you really need to start again because you are very good at it.' It's been about 8 years since I picked up a paintbrush,” she said.

What Is Art Therapy?

Art therapy is a form of therapy that uses various creative activities to help people express and understand their emotions. You do not need to be an artist to benefit from it; the focus is on the process, not the final result.

How Does Art Therapy Help Reduce Stress?

According to a report published in the National Library of Medicine, art therapy helps reduce stress by bringing the body and mind together through creative expression. Unlike traditional talk therapies, it uses artistic activities – like painting, dancing, music, or drama – to help people express emotions that are hard to put into words. When you create art, your focus shifts from worries to the process of making something, which can calm the mind and body.

It also improves self-awareness and helps release built-up tension. By exploring movement, rhythm, colour, or storytelling, art therapy allows individuals to process emotions, strengthen coping skills and feel more in control. This active and creative approach promotes relaxation, boosts confidence and supports overall emotional balance, making it an effective way to handle stress and enhance well-being.

Also Read | Ashnoor Kaur Talks About Losing 9 Kg, Struggling With Weight Gain: "I Had Eating Disorders"