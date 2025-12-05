Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Why She Tried Couples Therapy With Zaheer Iqbal: "We Wanted To Pull Each Other's Hair"

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23, 2024, after dating for seven years. The couple also recently shifted to their new home in Bandra and gave a tour of it on their YouTube channel.

While they are the IT couple right now, no relationship story is complete without hardships. So was the case with Sonakshi and Zaheer. The Jatadhara actor recently appeared on Soha Ali Khan's latest podcast, titled Is There A Perfect Formula For Love? Red Flags, Green Flags, & Beige Flags.

Sonakshi Sinha Opens Up About Going For Couples Therapy With Zaheer Khan

Soha Ali Khan was talking about 7-year itch and asked Sonakshi if the relationship becomes more "itchy" after a couple decides to get married. "No. I think it's unique to each person and relationship. I think, I had a 3-year itch," replied the actor.

"I had a phase just when we were three years into the relationship, where we wanted to pull each other's hair. And no matter what we did, we just could not understand the other person's perspective," Sonakshi Sinha shared.

"But we knew in our hearts that we have to make it work somehow. We did actually do couples therapy, and it was Zaheer who suggested it," she added, reminiscing the tough times she had navigating her relationship with her then boyfriend, now husband.

"I want this relationship to work no matter what. So, I have heard about this. Let's just give it a shot, and I was open to it. I am glad I was because I think two sessions, and we were just back on track, and it just helped out understanding the way the other person thinks, and what they are saying is not what they want," continued Sonakshi, while reflecting how mere two therapy sessions helped the couple strengthen their bond.

"The way they are saying it is not... these small small things. Not to take things personally, to understand where the person is coming from. A lot of different factors came into play in helping us understand each other so much better," the actor concluded.

Soha added, "The counselling gives you certain tools, and if you can remember, especially in moments when you are triggered to either just walk away, to calm down, or to not use certain triggering words because it's harmless to me, but it's triggering to my partner."

Sonakshi Sinha's Non-Negotiables In A Relationship

Moving on to the next subject, Soha asked Sonakshi about her non-negotiables in a relationship. "I think respect is of utmost importance, and it flows both ways. I need to respect my partner, and my partner needs to respect me," replied the actor.

"I think he is a respectful person, not to just but people around him as well. I think that is the first thing that really caught my eye about him. He is confident. He takes care of my emotions, and that is very very important. He takes care of my feelings and emotions, and it is very rare," Sonakshi added, praising her husband, Zaheer.

Sonakshi added that she feels she is lucky to have a partner like Zaheer who is nurturing and respectful.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha On How Painting Helped Her Overcome Sadness: "My Mind Used To Completely Calm Down"