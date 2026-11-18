Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's playing career in the IPL ended on Tuesday after he was appointed the mentor of his franchise Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni, who announced retirement from international cricket in 2020, couldn't play in the IPL matches often due to recurring injuries.

After the announcement, KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla, actors Dhanush, Karthi, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor wished the champion good luck for his new chapter.

"Mahi, I'll always remember KKR-CSK nights at Eden Gardens. It is usually purple. But when Chennai plays, the stadium turns yellow, because of you. And when you walk out, 60,000 people chant "Dhoni, Dhoni". That's the impact you have! Wishing you the very best for your next chapter!" wrote Juhi Chawla on X.

Remembering Dhoni's legacy, Dhanush wrote, "Some players entertain us. Some become a part of our lives. MS Dhoni has been both.

"Some players entertain us. Some become a part of our lives. MS Dhoni has been both. Thank you for all the memories. The game will never be quite the same without you, but I'll wait to see you on the sidelines. Thousands of youngsters have benefited from your advice and knowledge, hope it continues to inspire and fire up the upcoming generation. Farewell champion."

Actor Karthi wrote, "Fortunate to belong to a generation that witnessed a young man grow into a legend right before our eyes!

"#Dhoni Saab, Number 7 will forever be more than just a number. For Chennai, it stands for countless emotions, unforgettable victories and those magical moments that made millions of us believe that it's never over until it's over.

"You've inspired an entire generation, not just through your game, but through your humility, grace and the way you've carried yourself both on and off the field.

"Wherever the journey takes you, you'll always be our Thala!"

Varun Dhawan shared an old video of the player and wrote, "Captain India."

Arjun Kapoor wrote, "End of an era."

"There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between," CSK owner N Srinivasan said in the franchise statement.

"MS will continue to be a part of the CSK family as a mentor. His experience and expertise are invaluable to us, especially during this phase of transition. With many youngsters in the squad, his guidance will help shape the next generation of CSK," added Rupa Gurunath, Srinivasan's daughter and co-owner of the team.

The World Cup-winning captain led CSK to five IPL titles, was their second-highest scorer with 5,314 runs, and most-capped player with 272 appearances.

Besides the five IPL title, Dhoni also led CSK to two Champions League T20 titles, which is the most by any skipper.