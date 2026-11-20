MS Dhoni has always seemed more comfortable away from the spotlight than in it. And when he is not on a cricket field, the former India captain finds his way to quieter roads, open landscapes, and the hills.

His latest scenic drive with wife Sakshi has once again put that side of Dhoni in focus. The couple was seen enjoying a drive through the hills around Patratu Valley in Jharkhand, with the winding roads and green landscapes making for a picture-perfect escape.

Coming shortly after Dhoni's IPL retirement, the drive feels like a glimpse into a slower, more relaxed chapter, and it also makes Patratu look seriously tempting for anyone planning a road trip.

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Where Is Patratu Valley?

Patratu Valley is in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, around 40 km from Ranchi. Known for its lush hills, winding roads and misty mountain views, it is particularly appealing between October and March, when the weather is cooler.

The real attraction is the drive itself. The road winds through a series of sharp bends and hairpin turns, with the landscape opening up to reveal hills, forests and the reservoir below.

How To Reach Patratu Valley From Delhi?

For travellers from Delhi, the easiest option is to fly or take a train to Ranchi, and continue by road. From Ranchi, Patratu Valley is roughly a one-hour drive, depending on traffic and the route taken.

If you are planning a longer road trip from Delhi, the journey is considerably more demanding, so it makes sense to break the trip with an overnight halt rather than attempting it in one stretch.

Once in Ranchi, a private car or cab is the best way to explore Patratu, especially if you want to stop at viewpoints along the winding road.

What To See Around Patratu?

Start with the Patratu Valley road and viewpoints, then drive down towards Patratu Dam, built across the Nalkari River. Boating is also available when operating conditions permit.

You can also add Chuttupalu Valley to the drive, while travellers with more time can extend the trip towards Ranchi's waterfalls such as Dassam and Jonha Falls.

For a Dhoni-style escape, though, the formula is simple: get behind the wheel, take the bends slowly, stop for the views and let the road do most of the sightseeing.

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