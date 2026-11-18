Nayanthara is celebrating her 42nd birthday today. To make the day a special one, husband Vignesh Shivan dropped a video featuring pictures from their holiday album. The video gives us a glimpse of Vignesh and Nayanthara's unseen and cherished moments. From holidays to beachside evenings, the video screamed goals from miles away.

Adding to the nostalgia was the song Neeyum Naanum, which plays in the background. The romantic number featured in Vignesh Shivan-directed Tamil film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which starred Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Alongside the video, Vignesh wrote a touching birthday message for his wife. It read, “Even if born again… I need you only… Love you, my life world… my golden Nayanthara.”

The video takes fans back to the beginning of their love story. Nayanthara and Vignesh met on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. Their professional association eventually blossomed into a relationship. After dating for several years, the couple got married in a grand ceremony in Mahabalipuram in 2022.

Vignesh has often been vocal about the role Nayanthara has played in his life.

In the Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale, Vignesh said, “When it comes to us, nothing is easy. Even if we have to step out for a meal, do you think we can do it? No, right?"

The filmmaker also spoke about being subjected to scrutiny from the public via memes when Nayanthara and his relationship became public. He said, “The first famous meme that came out was, 'No one can stop it if the beauty chose the beast.' I was compared to a dog. They said Nagoor Biryani was being offered to a dog. The meme had both our pictures on it.”

Their love story has also continued to evolve into family life. The couple welcomed twin sons, Uyir and Ulag, in 2022, and Vignesh has frequently shared glimpses of their life with fans.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara was recently seen in Mookuthi Amman 2, directed by Sundar C. The film, which hit the theatres on November 6, has minted Rs 24.2 crore.

Whereas, Vignesh Shivan's Love Insurance Kompany was released in April.