Shahid Kapoor has a special way of showing his love for his family, and his latest Instagram story is proof. And this time, he has declared who are the real “cuties” in his life. No, we aren't talking about his children Misha and Zain.

The actor shared a video featuring his wife, Mira Rajput, and his younger brother, Ishaan Khatter, as they arrived for The Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai. In the clip, Ishaan can be seen sweetly holding the trail of Mira's outfit as the two get ready to step onto an escalator.

Sharing the adorable moment on his Instagram Stories, Shahid declared, “My cuties.”

The simple post also offered a glimpse into the easy camaraderie Ishaan shares with Shahid and Mira. The trio have often given fans a peek into their close-knit family equation, with Ishaan frequently being part of Shahid and Mira's family moments.

Their bond was also on full display when Shahid, Mira and Ishaan appeared together on The Great Indian Kapil Show for the Diwali special episode.

The episode brought plenty of playful banter, with Shahid recalling how he had changed Ishaan's diapers when he was a baby and joking that his younger brother had promised to return the favour when Shahid grew old.

“I changed his diapers when he was little. Now, he says he will change mine when I grow old,” Shahid said.

Ishaan has also described his relationship with Shahid as one that has evolved from a more traditional older-brother-younger-brother dynamic into something closer to friendship. The two share an age gap of 15 years.

Earlier, in June, in an interview with Lilly Singh, Ishaan opened up about his bond with Shahid.

The Royals actor said that while he and Shahid share a more friendly equation now, there is always going to be a line of respect.

“It is a very interesting relationship again, where we are more like pals than brothers, but there will always be a line of respect. He has changed my diapers, so every argument ends with, ‘I am older than you'," Ishaan said.

Shahid is the son of actors Neelima Azeem and Pankaj Kapur. Ishaan is Neelima's son from her marriage to Rajesh Khatter.