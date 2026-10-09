Dulquer Salmaan's Team Tries To Hold Back Female Fans During <i>Sri Sri</i> Shoot In Visakhapatnam

Dulquer Salmaan's team was seen getting annoyed after a group of female fans tried to get past security to meet the actor on the set of his upcoming Telugu film Sri Sri in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Videos from the shooting location have surfaced online, showing security personnel trying to manage the crowd as fans attempted to get close to him. While the situation appeared tense for his team, the actor was later seen posing for pictures with fans.

A video shared by an Instagram page shows Dulquer arriving at the outdoor shooting location in his Land Rover Defender. As fans gather around him, one woman manages to get past the security personnel and calls out, “Please, one photo.” Members of his team immediately try to pull her back and keep the crowd at a distance. One of them appears visibly irritated as they struggle to control the situation.

Another clip shows security personnel forming a chain around Dulquer as he makes his way towards his vanity van. A female fan can be heard repeatedly calling out to him, saying, “Sir, sir, sir.” The actor does not stop to interact with the fans at that moment.

However, another video from the same location showed a different side of his interaction with the crowd. Dulquer was seen greeting fans near his vanity van and posing for selfies and videos with them. One fan also gifted him a shawl, following a traditional Andhra custom.

Dulquer Salmaan is in Visakhapatnam with Pooja Hegde to shoot for Sri Sri. The film is directed by debutant Ravi Nelakuditi and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner. The movie also features Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Dheekshith Shetty, Rao Ramesh and Sachin Khedekar.

Meanwhile, Dulquer has Aakasamlo Oka Tara, directed by Pavan Sadineni, in his lineup. Produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under Lightbox Media, the film stars Satvika Veeravalli alongside Shruti Haasan and Swasika in key roles. Lokah: Chapter 2 is also in the pipeline.