Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has a busy schedule but he has long maintained that fitness is an important part of his routine. His approach to exercise is particularly notable because he does not follow a fixed workout time. Instead, he has said that he makes sure to complete about 60 minutes of exercise every day, whether that means working out early in the morning or late at night. In an interview with The Week, Shinde spoke about how he manages exercise around his schedule.

Shinde's workout is not focused on lifting very heavy weights. His trainer and fitness consultant Ravish Dobani said that the deputy CM's routine combined treadmill exercise with body-weight training and movements aimed at improving strength, flexibility and mobility. Since Shinde's political work often requires him to remain seated for long periods, his routine also included exercises to strengthen the lower back. Pilates and aerial yoga were also part of the training. Shinde has also focused on the importance of staying well hydrated rather than following complicated diet rules. Read on to know what Eknath Shinde's workout routine includes.

1. He Aims For 60 Minutes Of Exercise Every Day

The most important part of Shinde's fitness approach is consistency. He has said that he does not have a fixed time for exercise but makes sure to complete a 60-minute workout every day. Shinde said, "I don't have a fixed time to exercise, but I make sure I work out for 60 minutes every day, be it early in the morning or late at night."

This can be useful for people with unpredictable schedules. Instead of waiting for a particular time of day to exercise, the focus is on making physical activity a regular part of the day.

2. He Starts With Treadmill Exercise

Cardio is one part of Shinde's workout. According to his trainer, the session includes a few minutes on the treadmill before moving on to other exercises. Treadmill exercise can increase the heart rate and help improve cardiovascular fitness. It can also work as a warm-up before strength and functional exercises. It also highlights that Shinde's workout routine does not depend on only one type of exercise.

3. Body-Weight Exercises Are Part Of His Routine

Shinde's workout also includes body-weight training rather than relying heavily on very heavy weights. Body-weight exercises are those when a person uses their own weight as resistance which can help build muscular strength and control. Shinde's trainer said that the programme is more focused on functional movement than hardcore weight training.

4. He Focuses On Lower Back Strength

Lower back exercises are another important part of Shinde's routine. His trainer specifically included them because Shinde's work required him to spend long hours seated. Long periods of sitting can lead to stiffness and discomfort, especially when it happens along with poor posture and inadequate physical activity. Strengthening the muscles around the lower back and core can support better movement and stability.

5. Core Stability Is Also Important

Shinde's training was not only about muscle strength. It also includes improving core stability. The core includes muscles around the abdomen, back and pelvis that help support the body during movement. A stronger core can help achieve better balance, posture and stability.

6. Pilates Adds Flexibility

Pilates was also a part of Shinde's training. Unlike workouts that focus mainly on cardiovascular fitness or lifting weights, Pilates emphasises on controlled movements, core strength, posture and flexibility. For someone with a demanding work schedule, exercises that improve mobility and body control can be more beneficial along with conventional strength and cardio training.

7. Hydration Is An Important Part

Shinde has also highlighted hydration as part of his approach to staying fit. He said, "I don't make a fuss about food, but I make it a point to drink plenty of fluids at all times." Staying hydrated is particularly important for people who exercise, travel frequently or spend long hours working. Water needs can vary depending on factors such as weather, physical activity and individual health.

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