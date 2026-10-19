For Geetanjalee Ghosh, 32, back pain has become more than an occasional discomfort. She has been experiencing lower back pain for over a year, and it has now begun to interfere with her everyday activities. Bending down, stretching and standing for prolonged periods can trigger pain, sometimes sharp and shooting. Her long commute to work adds to the challenge, with carrying her office bag causing pain and numbness in her legs. Even lifting something heavy can leave her with excruciating pain. Despite the discomfort, Ghosh says she would often try to push through the pain. Over time, however, it began interfering with even the simplest daily tasks. "practising yoga and doing simple stretches every day have helped ease much of the discomfort. She is also more conscious of avoiding unnecessary strain on her back during routine activities." She says. "spinal health is often taken for granted until pain begins to affect everyday life" adds Ghosh.

When Numbers Give an Accurate Picture

Back pain is often associated with ageing, but younger adults are increasingly seeking medical evaluation for spine-related problems. Data from Mahajan Imaging and Labs shows that nearly one in four spine investigations conducted between September 2025 and September 2026 involved individuals below the age of 40. Of the 29,532 spine investigations recorded during the 13-month period, 6,925, or approximately 23.5%, involved people under 40. Those aged 60 and above accounted for 39% of investigations, while people between 40 and 60 accounted for around 37%. This means that back pain issues aren't just confined to the older population.

So, What Is Causing Back Ache?

Prolonged sitting, long commutes, limited physical activity and poorly designed workstations can contribute to back discomfort. "Back pain can have several causes, including muscular strain and disc-related problems, and cannot be attributed to lifestyle factors alone." Says Dr Harsh Mahajan, Founder and Chairperson of Mahajan Imaging & Labs and Mentor at FICCI Health. Experts say back pain should not be dismissed simply because a person is young, nor should it automatically be considered an inevitable consequence of ageing. Dr Mahajan emphasises that persistent or recurring pain, particularly when it begins to interfere with daily activities, warrants medical assessment to identify the underlying cause.

How Necessary Is Imaging?

Experts caution against unnecessary imaging. "An X-ray or MRI is not required for every episode of back pain. The decision should be guided by the patient's symptoms, medical history and clinical examination." Says Dr Mahajan.

When Should You Seek Medical Help?

Regular movement breaks, appropriate workstation ergonomics, physical activity and suitable strength-building exercises can help support spinal health. People experiencing persistent or recurring pain should seek medical advice rather than relying solely on painkillers. Back pain accompanied by progressive weakness, significant numbness or changes in bladder or bowel control requires urgent medical assessment

What Does Data Worldwide Indicate?

An estimated 619 million people experienced low back pain in 2020, approximately 1 in 13 people worldwide. The WHO projects this could rise to 843 million by 2050. Lower back pain is identified by the WHO as the single leading cause of disability globally. It can limit mobility, daily activities and the ability to work. A systematic review published in Arthritis & Rheumatism in 2012 examined 165 studies from 54 countries. It estimated that: 11.9% of people had low back pain at a given point in time. 23.2% experienced low back pain during a one-month period

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