Bowel movement patterns differ from person to person and can depend on dietary habits. While some people may have bowel movements three times a day, others may have them three times a week. Constipation generally refers to passing stools less frequently, having hard stools or experiencing difficulty and straining during bowel movements.

The condition can cause discomfort, bloating and difficulty using the toilet. A few changes in daily habits and diet may help manage it. Gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi has shared six tips on Instagram, including what to eat, how much to walk and why toilet posture matters.

Increase Fibre Intake Gradually

Adding more fibre to your diet can help with bowel movements, but increasing it too quickly may lead to gas and bloating. Dr Sethi suggests raising fibre intake by around 5 grams a week and aiming for about 30 grams a day. This gives your digestive system time to adjust.

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Do Not Ignore the Urge to Go

Delaying a bowel movement when the urge arises can make constipation harder to manage. Dr Sethi advises people to give themselves time to use the toilet rather than delaying it. "Your bowel has natural patterns - work with them," he writes.

Adjust Your Toilet Position

The way you sit on the toilet can also matter. Dr Sethi suggests placing a small footstool under your feet so your knees sit slightly higher than your hips. This position may make passing stools easier and reduce straining.

Walk Every Day

Regular physical activity supports digestive health and may help stimulate intestinal movement. According to Dr Sethi's post, an intense workout is not necessary to get started. Even a 10–20-minute daily walk can be a simple way to start.

Drink Enough Water

Adequate fluid intake is important when increasing fibre consumption. Fibre works better when accompanied by sufficient fluids, which help keep stools softer and easier to pass. Dr Sethi recommends drinking enough water throughout the day, especially when increasing fibre.

Include Kiwi And Prunes In Your Diet

Dr Sethi highlights two fruits that may help with constipation: green kiwi and prunes. His post suggests eating two green kiwis daily, as they may improve bowel movements and reduce bloating. He also recommends five to 10 prunes a day, noting that their fibre and sorbitol content can help soften stools and support regularity.

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Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.