Poha, upma, idli, dosa and aloo paratha are common breakfast choices in Indian homes. But depending on how they are prepared, these meals may contain more carbohydrates than protein. A few changes to the ingredients and portions can help make breakfast more balanced without removing familiar dishes from the menu.

In a video shared on Instagram, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary discusses how people can make everyday Indian breakfasts more balanced by adding protein. She suggests keeping familiar foods on the menu while changing portion sizes and including ingredients such as paneer, curd, eggs and pulses.

“Please stop eating desserts for breakfast. Your poha, upma, idli, dosa, sandwich is all dessert. Every single one of these, right? It has a carb to protein ratio of 6 is to 1. That is a dessert with a tadka on it. And we have to start flipping that ratio guys because India is aging so badly. We watched it happen to our parents,” she says.

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In her Instagram caption, Rashi says people do not need to give up homemade Indian food to eat healthier. She encourages them to make simple changes, such as adding paneer to poha, eggs to sandwiches and curd to besan chilla.

Here is a look at the breakfast changes she recommends.

Replace Dosa With Moong Dal Chilla

Rashi suggests swapping a regular dosa with a moong dal chilla or pesarattu, served with a bowl of curd. These options include protein-rich ingredients and can help improve the balance of the meal.

Add Paneer And Peanuts To Poha

Instead of giving up poha, she recommends adding around 50 grams of crumbled paneer and two tablespoons of crushed peanuts. Having curd on the side can further add protein to the meal.

Make Changes To Idli And Sambar

For idli and sambar, she suggests having two idlis instead of four, adding extra servings of thick sambar and including egg bhurji or paneer bhurji on the side. This approach will add more protein to breakfast.

Add Protein To Upma

The nutritionist further recommends reducing the quantity of rava used in upma and replacing part of it with green peas. She also suggests having paneer and two eggs on the side to increase the protein content of the meal.

Make Your Sandwich More Filling

A bread and cheese sandwich can be changed by using one slice of bread instead of two and adding egg bhurji or chicken. This gives the meal an additional source of protein.

Choose Paneer Stuffing For Aloo Paratha

Those who prefer parathas can try one paneer-stuffed paratha instead of two potato-stuffed ones. Chowdhary also suggests serving it with curd rather than relying only on pickle.

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Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.