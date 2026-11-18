The lack of global governance on artificial intelligence poses an "enormous risk" and "it is past time" to develop frameworks to rein it in, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Wednesday.

Carney made the remarks at a press conference during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in the southern Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen.

"We are of the view, and many others share this, that the absence of any global governance around AI is an enormous risk," the Canadian leader said.

"It's (an) enormous economic risk, but it's (also) a biohazard risk, and it's a risk to democracy, human dignity, other factors," he added.

"That isn't just our view. That is the view of the individuals who run the world frontier labs, you know who they are."

"It is exceptionally rare in my experience that leaders of an industry are amongst... those warning of risks in their own industry," Carney said.

"So it is past time to develop global governance frameworks for these sectors."

Carney said he had shared his views with China's President Xi Jinping on how such a framework could be developed.

The aim of such cooperation should be "at a minimum" to develop monitoring methods and share lessons on how to respond to AI "incidents", he added.

AI safety risks in the global spotlight range from infrastructure hacking to people using the technology to help build bioweapons.

Another problem is out-of-control AI agents -- tools that complete real-life tasks -- which came to the forefront after US lab OpenAI acknowledged its autonomous bots had hacked into websites, including an Australian government data portal.

The development of AI is one of several issues on the agenda at the annual APEC meeting of 21 member economies.

But the centrepiece is an unprecedented three-way meeting between Xi, US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)