India's offices are getting a technology makeover. Artificial intelligence (AI) could soon help manage everything from air conditioning and lighting to energy consumption and office space utilisation. Sensors, connected devices and predictive maintenance systems are also changing how commercial buildings operate.

The transformation could create a multibillion-dollar opportunity. India's building automation market is projected to expand from $4.32 billion in 2025 to $12.56 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.8 per cent, according to MarketsandMarkets.

Speaking at ORGATEC India 2026 in Mumbai on Thursday, industry leaders highlighted how AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), sustainability requirements and changing workplace expectations are reshaping India's commercial real estate sector.

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Sakhee Chandrayan, Founder and President of the Integrated Building Automation Community (INBAC), said the growing adoption of smart building technologies would be central to this transformation.

"With digital optimisation offering potential energy savings of 5-40 per cent, as highlighted by the International Energy Agency (IEA), future investments will increasingly prioritise AI-driven analytics, digital twins, predictive maintenance, cybersecurity and secure interoperability," she said.

The opportunity extends beyond new construction. India has around 420 million square feet of ageing office stock, representing a potential retrofitting market worth Rs 50,000 crore.

AI And IoT To Drive India's Smart Building Boom

The adoption of connected technologies across commercial buildings is expected to accelerate over the next few years.

According to the CII-Cushman & Wakefield report, IoT-enabled automation across organised commercial office built-up areas is projected to increase from 25 per cent to 45 per cent by FY2030. The adoption of integrated building automation and management systems is also expected to rise from 8 per cent to 23 per cent.

Chandrayan said INBAC's VITAL, a real-time smart building certification, was aimed at advancing this transition through measurable performance benchmarks.

Smart building systems can connect lighting, air conditioning, security and other facilities through a centralised platform. AI analytics and digital twins can help operators identify inefficiencies, monitor energy consumption and anticipate maintenance requirements.

The potential energy savings of 5-40 per cent make these technologies particularly relevant for businesses looking to reduce operating costs while meeting sustainability targets.

Facility Management Industry Growing 20-30% Annually

The transformation is also changing how companies design and manage their workplaces.

Taanmaay Ashok Khare, Vice President and Group Head - Administration at Bajaj Finserv and contributor to CRISP, said India's facility management industry, which spans more than 100 services, was growing at 20-30 per cent annually.

It is also poised to become one of the country's largest employment generators. "Workplace design cycles have shortened from 10-15 years to 3-5 years, marking a shift from proactive to predictive planning," Khare said.

He added that corporate real estate demand was moving beyond traditional metropolitan markets towards emerging business hubs, supported by better infrastructure and operational efficiencies.

Future offices, according to Khare, will increasingly prioritise multifunctional spaces, employee well-being and experiential environments.

With ESG and BRSR requirements gaining prominence, sustainability practices such as furniture reuse, waste reduction and efficient utilisation of natural resources will also become integral to workplace development.

Green Buildings To Capture 80-85% Of Office Leasing

Sustainability is no longer just an environmental consideration for India's office market. It is increasingly influencing leasing decisions.

Green-certified buildings are expected to account for 80-85 per cent of Grade A office leasing across India's top seven cities in 2026, representing approximately 60-65 million square feet.

Mala Singh, Chairperson and Managing Director of PEC Greening India, said certified properties were already recording significantly stronger demand.

"Certified properties recording 1.75 times the absorption of non-certified buildings," she said, highlighting the growing preference for sustainable commercial spaces.

The Indian Green Building Council's registered green building footprint has crossed 16.55 billion square feet across more than 20,620 projects.

Singh said evolving ESG commitments and government incentives would further drive investments in AI-enabled energy optimisation, smart building systems, circular furniture and low-carbon materials over the next three to five years.

"As businesses increasingly prioritise operational efficiency, asset value and employee well-being, platforms like ORGATEC India will play a crucial role in accelerating the commercial adoption of sustainable and technologically advanced workplace solutions," she added.

Commercial Real Estate Investments Rise 15%

The workplace industry's expansion comes amid growing investment activity in India's commercial real estate market. Commercial real estate investments rose 15 per cent year-on-year during the first nine months of 2026, according to Savills.

Milind Dixit, Managing Director, India and SAARC, at Koelnmesse, said the growth was creating fresh opportunities for the workplace industry.

"India's commercial real estate sector is witnessing sustained growth, with investments rising 15% year-on-year during the first nine months of 2026, according to Savills. This presents considerable opportunities for the workplace industry," Dixit said.

"Building on the success of our inaugural edition, ORGATEC India 2026 provides a B2B platform for companies to expand their market presence. Over the next three days, we look forward to facilitating strategic alliances and strengthening international trade relationships," he added.

The second edition of ORGATEC India opened at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre on November 19 and will continue until November 21. Organised by Koelnmesse, the exhibition brings together more than 100 brands from 10 countries and over 100 speakers. More than 11,000 trade visitors from 20 countries are expected to attend.

GCC Expansion Creates New Opportunities

The rise of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) is adding another dimension to India's workplace transformation. Demand is expanding beyond established metropolitan markets, with emerging business hubs such as Indore, Visakhapatnam, Coimbatore and Jaipur attracting corporate investments.

Ankur Yagnik, Managing Partner at The Design Construct, expects India's workplace industry to grow by at least 15-16 per cent. He said India's transition from a global back-office destination to a hub for innovation and value creation was reshaping corporate workplaces. Offices are increasingly becoming destinations for collaboration, cultural integration and team building rather than simply places where employees report to work.

AI is also helping companies improve spatial efficiency without necessarily making significant changes to physical infrastructure. Meanwhile, acoustics and visual comfort are becoming essential workplace requirements.

The shift is creating opportunities for both international brands and domestic companies offering locally manufactured solutions.

Blue Pebble Chairman and Managing Director Nalin Gagrani said the company had recorded nearly 200 per cent growth, closing the first half of the financial year at Rs 30 crore. He expects a CAGR of 15-20 per cent or higher, supported by growing demand for turnkey design-and-build solutions.