Punjab To Canada To FBI's 'Most Wanted' List: Journey Of Gangster Goldy Brar

Born into a humble family in Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib, Satvinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar is now listed under Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) top 10 most wanted fugitive list. He is a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Several countries, including Canada and US are looking to arrest him.

Punjab To World Of Crime

Goldy Brar was born to Shamsher Singh, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the Punjab Police, and Preetpal Kaur, a homemaker, in 1994. His family wanted him to get good education and secure a respectable job, but life took a different turn during his college years.

While studying in Chandigarh, Goldy Brar got involved in student politics at Panjab University and grew close to Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU). It is then he met gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Lawrence Bishnoi was active in student politics and was building his criminal network. Little did anyone anticipate that this friendship would one day evolve into one of North India's most notorious gang alliances.

Move To Canada

When Brar's family felt that their son was falling into bad company, they sent him to Canada on a student visa in 2017. After arriving in Ontario, he initially worked as a truck driver, delivery executive, and picked several odd jobs. Throughout he maintained contact with Lawrence Bishnoi and other criminals based in Punjab. Gradually, he devised a strategy to operate the gang from Canada.

The Murder of Gurlal Brar: A Turning Point

In October 2020, Goldy's cousin, Gurlal Brar, was shot dead outside a nightclub in Chandigarh. Gurlal was a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi. The rival Bambiha gang was accused of the killing.

Goldy reportedly vowed revenge and, while based abroad, began establishing a vast network for targeted killings, extortion, and gang wars.

Lawrence's Most Trusted Associate

While Lawrence Bishnoi was jailed in India, Goldy Brar took charge of the gang's overseas network and operated from Canada and the United States. This role earned him the reputation of being Lawrence's "right-hand man".

A Corporate-Style Gang Operation

Goldy Brar's modus operandi differed from that of traditional gangsters. He never visited the crime scenes himself. Instead, he controlled operations remotely from abroad.

According to investigative agencies, he communicated with his operatives in India using encrypted platforms like Signal, Telegram, and Threema, as well as internet calling and virtual numbers.

His most significant tool was an "outsourcing model." He would recruit shooters from one state, procure weapons from another, and orchestrate the crime in a third. In several instances, he was accused of luring unemployed and young individuals into the gang with the promise of money and weapons.

Hawala, Crypto, And International Networks

Investigative agencies allege that Goldy's network funneled crores of rupees amassed through extortion abroad using hawala channels and cryptocurrency. Numerous cases of extortion targeting businessmen, property dealers, liquor traders, figures from the Punjabi music industry, and major bookies have come to light.

Indian agencies also allege that his network was linked to modules involved in smuggling weapons and narcotics sent from Pakistan via drones.

Network Spanning To US

According to US officials, Brar is present in the US and is considered the alleged head of the Lawrence Bishnoi organised crime group in North America. He faces serious charges, including conspiracies to assassinate political and religious leaders, shootouts, kidnappings, extortion, assaults, drug trafficking, and arms supply.

Photo Credit: FBI

Global Notoriety Following Sidhu Moosewala Murder

Goldy Brar came into the global spotlight after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on May 29, 2022. Investigative agencies state that he coordinated the entire operation from abroad, acting as a link between the incarcerated Lawrence Bishnoi and the shooters on the ground.

Additionally, his name has surfaced in connection with the murder of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Pehalwan, the killing of Dera Sacha Sauda supporter Pradeep Singh, and several other targeted killings.

The names of Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi have also been linked to death threats issued to actor Salman Khan. Investigative agencies have probed the syndicate's role in threats sent via email and social media, as well as a conspiracy involving a shooting incident outside the actor's Mumbai residence.

Emerging Rift Between Lawrence Bishnoi And Goldy Brar

Of late there have been reports of a rift between the two gangsters. There are reports of disagreements regarding the gang's financial interests, control over modules based abroad, new associates, and decision-making.

Global Crackdown And Rs 10 Lakh Bounty

In January 2024, the Indian government designated Goldy Brar as a terrorist under the UAPA. A Red Corner Notice was issued against him, and coordination with several countries, including Canada and the US was stepped up to secure his arrest.

Security agencies from the US, Canada, and Europe have launched joint operations against organised crime networks run by individuals of Indian origin. US charge sheets have named several gangsters, including Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi, Rohit Godara, and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. Investigative agencies state that this network has been involved in murder, extortion, drug trafficking, arms supply, and international criminal conspiracies.

Intelligence agencies believe that after facing increased pressure in Canada, Goldy Brar repeatedly changed his hideouts and attempted to evade capture by staying in various locations across the US. He constantly altered his identity, communication methods, and network to stay out of the reach of investigative agencies. The Punjab Police recently arrested his parents as well.

The NIA has also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information related to Brar. He is alleged to have links with Khalistani organisations and is accused of facilitating the shipment of arms and ammunition via Pakistan.