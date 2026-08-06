Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Recruited Indian Students In Canada For Crimes: Report

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang exploited Canada's student visa and work permit to establish its criminal network, a classified intelligence report by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has revealed.

The classified report, titled 'The Bishnoi Gang: An Emerging Threat in Canada', was prepared in December 2025 as a tactical guide for Canadian border and immigration officials to understand the gang's operations, network, and tactics. A version of the confidential report was later made public during court proceedings.

The findings, reported by Canada's Global News, stated that the gang recruited young people from India who entered Canada to study and used them for extortion, shootings, murder, and other organised crimes.

According to the report, initially, the gang primarily targeted Khalistan supporters or Punjabi businessmen, but by 2025, it began extorting money from other Indian-origin communities as well.

Crimes Involving Indian Students

According to the report, in 2024, overall extortion cases in Canada decreased by approximately 10 per cent, but extortion cases filed against Indian citizens increased by 47 per cent.

The report stated that crimes reported against Indian citizens on study permits increased by approximately 8,800 percent between 2016 and 2024. Between 2019 and 2023, approximately 4,000 Indian students were charged with a total of 17,929 criminal offenses. Of these, 4,920 were related to serious or organised crime, and approximately 97 per cent of these serious offenses were violent crimes, it said.

In 2024 alone, 13,040 criminal charges were filed against Indian study permit holders. However, the report also acknowledged that the 2,418 Indian students charged in 2024 represented only about one per cent of the approximately 1,88,125 Indian students present in Canada.

Mention Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Shooters

The report stated that after the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the murder of Sukhdul Singh Gill, a member of its rival Bambiha gang. Following this, the gang expanded its extortion operations in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

The report detailed the case of Abhjeet Kingra - who had arrived in Canada on a student visa in 2018 and later became a shooter for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. At his deportation hearing, he stated that he was struggling financially. Following this, he was lured into a shooting with 4,000 Canadian dollars. In September 2024, he fired 14 bullets at the home of Punjabi singer AP Dhillon in Colwood, British Columbia, while his accomplice set fire to vehicles parked outside. Police believed Rohit Godara's network was behind the attack; however, Kingra was later convicted and ordered deported.

The report also mentioned Jashandeep Singh and Arshdeep Singh, both of whom arrived in Canada as Indian students. According to investigating agencies, Jashandeep met Arshdeep at Campbell College in Edmonton, where he was connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police claim that Arshdeep worked directly for Brar, it added.

Goldy Brar Mastermind Of Canadian Operation

The report suggested that Goldy Brar, who is described as Lawrence Bishnoi's most trusted aide, has been a key operator of the gang's network in Canada.

Brar arrived in Canada in 2017 on a student visa, claiming to study at Thompson Rivers University in British Columbia. However, government records do not clearly state whether he ever pursued education, the report said, adding that instead, Brar worked on building the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's North American network.

In February 2019, Brar applied for refugee status in Canada.

His hearing was scheduled on June 14, 2022, but he failed to appear.

Subsequently, the Refugee Protection Division declared his asylum application abandoned and closed it.

The report claimed that during this time, Brar was engaged in expanding the gang's network in Canada and North America.

Citing indictments filed in the US, the report stated that Brar recruited Indian youth living in Edmonton and Brampton who were in Canada on study or work permits.

Primary business: Extortion

According to the CBSA report, the Bishnoi gang's primary business in Canada is extortion. The gang threatens South Asian businessmen through WhatsApp calls and messages, and demands millions of dollars, it said, adding that if someone refuses to pay, the gang members would fire upon their home, shop, restaurant, or business establishment.

In many cases, after the attack, the attackers made videos and posted them on social media, claiming responsibility in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, to instill fear in others and force them to pay without resistance.

During the investigation, police found that in most cases, the threats were made in the name of Goldy Brar. However, the report also acknowledged that in every case, it was not proven that the threats were made directly by Brar. In some cases, his name may have been used to exert influence, it added.