Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's Ramayana has overtaken the lifetime worldwide collections of Dhurandhar, RRR and KGF Chapter 2 to become the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time within 12 days of its release. On day 13, the numbers were slowed down a bit at the box office, making it a crucial test for the film about how it retains its hold going forward.The domestic collections of the film stand at Rs ₹981.10 crore (gross) and Rs 820.95 crore (net).

Breaking Down The Numbers

On day 13, Ramayana earned a net of Rs 28.35 crore across 22,551 shows as per Sacnilk.

The film collected Rs 12.00 crore on Day 13, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 502.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,483.10 crore.

On day 13, the Hindi contribution was Rs 20.75 from 17,867 shows to the total.

It was followed by Rs 2 crore in Kannada, Rs 1.75 crore in Tamil, Rs 1.50 crore in Telugu and Rs 2.35 crore in Malayalam.

Ramayana opened its box office collection with Rs 64.85 crore in India, followed by Rs 48.05 crore on Friday.

Beat Dhurandhar, Eyes Pushpa 2's Global Gross

In the list of five highest-grossing Indian films worldwide, Ramayana beat Dhurandhar, which finished with ₹1,307.35 crore worldwide, RRR with ₹1,230 crore, and KGF Chapter 2 with ₹1,215 crore. The first four positions in the list are occupied by Dangal (Rs 2,070.30 crore), Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (Rs 1,813.39 crore), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs, 1,788.06 crore), Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1,742.10 crore) as per Sacnilk.

After day 13, Ramayana trails behind Puspa 2 by Rs 259 crore in terms of worldwide collections.

Taran Adarsh's Post

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that Ramayana retained 'superb' hold on second Monday. With no major release arriving this Friday, Ramayana has one more week to add solid numbers to the total.

"Ramayana [#Hindi version] is SUPERB on the second Monday [Day 12]... With the holiday period now over, the film's performance on this crucial Monday - a regular working day - was extremely important... It HAD to deliver.

"A ₹ 20 cr+ total was a MUST to keep the momentum going... The fact that #Ramayana has comfortably crossed the ₹ 20 cr mark on Day 12 underlines the POWER OF CONTENT and, most importantly, ACCEPTANCE BY THE AUDIENCE... The film now needs to sustain at similar levels to deliver a big fat total in Week 2," wrote Adarsh.

About The Film

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is touted to be the most ambitious film Indian cinema has ever seen. The film was widely promoted across the globe. On October 27, the makers held a special screening in Los Angeles.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film boasts a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta and others.