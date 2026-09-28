"Let's Finish In Style, Baby": Pregnant Samantha, 39, Shares Gym Glimpse As She Enters Last Trimester

Samantha shared a glimpse of her workout at the gym during her last trimester and wrote, "Let's finish in style." Samantha and her husband, Raj Nidimoru, are gearing up to welcome their first child together.

Sharing a glimpse of her workout, Samantha wrote, "The plan is to keep working out right up until the very end. Six days a week and I'm so grateful that my body has allowed me to keep doing what I love throughout this entirely new experience. Last trimester. Let's finish in style, baby!" Take a look:

According to reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are expected to welcome their baby in December.

At the success meet of Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha confirmed her pregnancy and said that she would be taking a maternity break from acting after completing her current commitments.

Speaking at the event, the actor said, "After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I'll have to take maternity leave. After that, I'll be back with another film for my fans."

On September 23, Samantha shared glimpses from her breakfast date with Raj. Sharing a glimpse of her husband, she wrote, "Part-time Tamilan."

In another Instagram Story, she shared a picture of a dosa with different types of chutney and sambar and wrote, "Chennai breakfast. Unbeatable."

Samantha and Raj got married on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

Also Read: Pregnant Samantha Calls Husband Raj Nidimoru "Part-Time Tamilian", Shares "Unbeatable" Chennai Breakfast Moment