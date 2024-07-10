Sun, Sand, Sea And Malti Marie: Priyanka Chopra's Vacation Essentials In Stunning Pics From Australia

Priyanka Chopra with Malti Marie. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra is getting her fair share of vitamin D every day (there's proof on her Instagram). The actress shared new pictures from her Australia diaries. The actress, who is shooting for The Bluff there, is enjoying every bit of her stay. Posting some beach clicks with daughter Malti Marie, Priyanka wrote, "A pause..." The photos happen to be from Stradbroke Island. In the first picture, Priyanka poses with Malti on a beach. She also shared a click with her mom Madhu Chopra.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. The couple shared these pictures from their holiday together last month.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by her husband and singer-actor Nick Jonas. She will next be seen in Heads Of State. The film is helmed by Ilya Naishuller. It also stars Idris Elba, John Cena.

Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World and a Bollywood star, is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show (Quantico) and has featured in many Hollywood projects including The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch, The White Tiger, Isn't It Romantic, A Kid Like Jake and We Can Be Heroes to name a few.