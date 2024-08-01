A Glimpse Of Priyanka Chopra's Life "Lately": Malti Marie Is Making <i>Roti</i>. Aww

Priyanka Chopra loves to post about her daily chores including shoot life, spending time with daughter Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra. On Thursday, Priyanka shared a series of pictures and videos with captions attached to each picture. Priyanka shared a mirror-selfie of herself from the sets of The Bluff. She wrote, "Partial padding for stunts. Takes forever to get into costume. Sorry, ADs." The second picture will surely melt your hearts. Two-year-old Malti Marie is seen trying hands at making roti. The caption read, "M making roti." There's another video in which Priyanka, holding Malti on her lap, can be seen singing. She simply captioned it, "Moana, Malti and Mama." FYI, Priyanka Chopra is shooting for the film The Bluff in Australia.

Priyanka also shared glimpses from the kitchen where her mother Madhu Chopra and manager Anjula Acharia can be seen preparing food for the day. The caption accompanying the video read, "Coming back home after a really hard day at work, to a home cooked meal by my mom, and on this instant, my girl, Anjula and my team was such a blessing and exactly what I need to recuperate and go and do it again tomorrow." The carousel post ends with a selfie of the Desi Girl. Priyanka wrote, "Just me on another day at work. Boring." Priyanka captioned the album with one word, "Lately." Take a look:

Last week, Priyanka scooped some time out of her busy schedule to enjoy whale watching with Malti Marie and Madhu Chopra. Priyanka wrote in the caption, "Whale watching made so much fun and easy. Thank you @queensland and @seaworldcruises. Special shout out to Kaelan and Lauren!" Take a look:

Speaking of The Bluff, it is directed by Frank E. Flowers. The film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green and Vedanten Naidoo. Set in the timeline of the 19th century, the film revolves around a former pirate (Priyanka Chopra) who will go to any extent to protect her family.