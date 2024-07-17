Little Boy Confesses His Love For 'Bhindi' In Viral Video, Priyanka Chopra Reacts

Child shares his love for bhindi in viral video. (Photo: Instagram/cheekuthenoidakid and iStock)

Bhindi (lady's fingers or okra) is a popular vegetable consumed in Indian households, often as a dry, masala sabzi. Just like there are aloo (potato) lovers, it looks like bhindi also has a wide fanbase. Since bhindi is a type of green vegetable, one might think kids will run away from it. However, it may be quite the opposite. Case in point: The cutest bhindi lover going viral on Instagram - little Cheeku from Noida. In a recent video of the child posted by his father on his Instagram account @cheekuthenoidakid, Cheeku spoke happily about his strong liking for bhindi. The video has gone viral with more than 4.5 million views. Several bhindi lovers are reacting to this adorable video, including global star Priyanka Chopra.

In the video, the dad asks Cheeku what is the name of the dish he likes so much. He confidently replies, "Bhindi roti. Bhindi ke saath kuch bhi ho roti ho, paratha ho, puri ho, par bhindi mujhe bahot pasand hai. [Bhindi roti. Pair anything with bhindi, be it roti, paratha, puri, but I like bhindi very much.]"

Describing the dish, he says, "Spicy nahi hoti, thodi bahot hoti hai spicy [Not spicy, just a little bit spicy]," and when asked what is it about this dish that he likes so much, he says, "Bhindi ka taste bolo toh (gives a chef's kiss)."

Towards the end of the video, the father suggests some bizarre food combinations such as "Bhindi sandwich, bhindi juice, bhindi biscuits, bhindi Maggi." The little one finds these hilarious and says he would not eat them.

Many people on Instagram found the video relatable, including actor Priyanka Chopra. Posting the reel on her Instagram Story, Priyanka wrote, "Same. #bhindisquad," and added a drooling face emoji.

In the comments section of the video, Cheeku's father acknowledged, "Thanks @priyankachopra and other well-wishers for so much love and blessings to Cheeku."

One user wrote, "Yes I agree with Boss Man. Big fan of bhindi here as well. He is too cute." Another added, "Bhindii is saccha Prem [true love]. I can live my life on bhindi only."

A third one wrote, "I agree. I love bhindi the way this little guy loves bhindi. I know what he is talking about." A parent added, "Why is bhindi liked by every kid... Even my daughter loves Bhindi."

Are you also a bhindi fan? Share with us in the comments section. Check out some yummy bhindi recipes here for all bhindi lovers.