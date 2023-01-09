Shaakuntalam Trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Mythological Drama Is A Tale Of Love

A still from the trailer. (courtesy: Gunaa Teamworks)

Finally, the makers of Shaakuntalam have released the trailer of the movie starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan. The trailer also introduces Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha in a pivotal role. Helmed by Gunasekhar, the trailer opens with birds carrying a baby, while in the background, we can hear a voiceover introducing the abandoned baby girl as Shakuntala (Samantha), born to Menaka and Vishwamithra. In the trailer, they reveal that Shakuntala is born with a purpose. In the next scene, the trailer introduces king Dushyant (Dev Mohan), who falls in love with Shakuntala when he sees her in the forest for the first time.

The rest of the trailer offers a glimpse of Shakuntala's hardship after the curse of Rishi Durvasa, which made king Dushyant forget his love for Shakuntala. Towards the end of the trailer, the makers introduced Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha as Shakuntala and Dushyant's son Bharat. In the scene, little Bharat is riding on a lion's back.

Watch the Shaakuntalam trailer below:

The mythological drama is based on Kalidasa's Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The story revolves around an epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant of Mahabharat. The movie also stars Kabir Bedi, Prakash Raj, Sachin Khedekar, Jisshu Sengupta, Dr M Mohan Babu, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla in pivotal roles.

Shaakuntalam will be released in Telugu Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on February 17, 2023. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release last year on November 4, but the makers postponed it owing to the film being chosen to be converted into a 3D format.

