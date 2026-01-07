<i>Maa Inti Bangaaram</i> New Poster: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Returns To Telugu Cinema With Husband Raj Nidimoru's Creation

After her successful action stints in the Amazon Prime series The Family Man 2 and Citadel, Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to push her limits as an action star. In her latest offering, Maa Inti Bangaaram—which marks her return to Telugu films after a hiatus—Samantha will reportedly perform her action stunts with little-to-no help from body doubles. On Wednesday, the actress shared a new poster from the film, announcing the teaser-trailer's release date.

Breaking Down the New Poster

In the new poster, Samantha—clad in a saree—is seen standing inside a bus. Her intense eyes suggest she is ready to take on the antagonist head-on.

Interestingly, Samantha's husband, Raj Nidimoru, serves as the creative force behind the film. The couple married in a private ceremony on December 1 at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

Samantha is reuniting with Nandini Reddy after their hit film Oh! Baby for this new venture. The cast also includes Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth.

Samantha on Maa Inti Bangaaram

Samantha, who is also a producer on Maa Inti Bangaaram, earlier spoke about what went into the project during a conversation with Mumbai Mirror.

"We're building a space for stories that move you, stories that stay long after the credits roll. Maa Inti Bangaram is born from that belief—it celebrates love, belonging, and the everyday values that hold us together," Samantha said.

Reflecting on her journey as a producer, Samantha said, "My journey from actor to producer has been about growth with both learning and unlearning. It has been focused on wanting to shape narratives that go beyond the frame, that speak to the heart."

"For me, producing isn't just about making movies; it's about curating voices, working with various kinds of talent, and creating work that feels authentic and enduring while being sellable," she added.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in a guest appearance in Subham (2025).