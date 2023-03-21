Just Samantha Ruth Prabhu Setting The Internet Ablaze As She Does

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this picture. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making all the right noises. After all, her much-talked-about film Shaakuntalamwill hit the theatres soon. Oh, and, Samantha's latest update has set our screens on fire. The actress has dropped a series of pictures on Instagram. She looks gorgeous in a white satin dress. Along with the pics, Samantha wrote, “Let's talk all things Shaakuntalam.” Fans have flooded the comments section with fire and red heart emojis. Shaakuntalam, which is directed by Gunasekhar, will be released on April 14. It also stars Dev Mohan, Mohan Babu, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla.

Last week, Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviewed her film Shaakuntalam. Calling it a beautiful film, Samantha wrote, “And, I finally watched the movie today. Gunasekhar garu…you have my heart. What a beautiful film. One of our greatest epics brought to life so endearingly. I can't wait for our family audiences to be swept away by the powerful emotions. And all you kids out there… You're going to love our magical world. Dil Raju garu and Neelima…Thank you for this wonderful journey.#Shaakuntalam will forever be close to me.”

Shaakuntalam is based on the Indian play Abhijnanashakuntalam by the great poet Kalidasa. The film will also be released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared a new poster featuring herself and wrote, “We are ready. Really really ready this time! And very excited to meet you all in theatres and welcome you into the world of Shaakuntalam.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and team Shaakuntalam kicked off the promotional campaign by offering prayers at Sri Peddamma Thalli Temple in Hyderabad. Sharing a video from the temple visit, Samantha wrote, “The promotions of #Shaakuntalam begins on an auspicious note with the divine blessings of Sri Peddamma Thalli.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Yashoda, directed by Hareesh Narayan and K. Hari Shankar.