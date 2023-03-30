Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Divorce From Naga Chaitanya: 'Gave Marriage 100 Percent, Did Not Work Out'

A file photo of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya. (courtesy: chayakkineni)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, busy with the promotional duties of her film Shaakuntalam, was at her candid best as always, during a recent interview with Miss Malini. During the session, the actress opened up about her and Naga Chaitanya's divorce and she said that she gave her "marriage her 100 percent " but it "did not work out." Samantha revealed that she starred in the Pushpa song Oo Antava right after she announced her and Naga Chaitanya's separation and that she has no regrets. She told Miss Malini: "While I was offered Oo Antava, I was in the middle of all of the separation." She added, "So it's like okay I'm doing it because I just thought that why should I hide? I mean I did not do anything wrong why should I hide? I was not going to go into hiding and wait for all of the trolling and abuse to go away and then slowly creep back in like some someone who had committed a crime. I was not going to do that. I gave my marriage 100 it did not work out but I was not going to beat myself up and feel guilty for something that I didn't do."

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, co-stars of films like MajiliYe Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya, got married in 2017. The stars announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is currently said to be dating actor Sobhita Dhulipala.

Last year, when Samantha Ruth Prabhu appeared as a guest on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 7, she was asked during the show if she and Naga Chaitanya are amicable. To which she replied, "You mean if you put us both in a room, you'd have to hide sharp objects? Yes, as of now but it maybe sometime in the future."