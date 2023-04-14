Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Note For Family Man 2 Makers Raj And DK: 'Even When I Fall...'

Samantha with Raj and DK. (courtesy: rajanddk)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's filmShaakuntalam, which opened in theatres on Friday, received big love from her friends and fans. Director duo Raj and DK, who worked with the actress in the hit series Family Man 2 and are also collaborating with her for the Indian version of Russo Brothers' Citadel, gave her the biggest shout out. They wrote in a tweet, "Magical visuals, authentic storytelling... This beautiful film is a Samantha show all the way! There could be no better ode to Kalidasa's masterpiece. Samantha, only you could have carried this huge epic on those slender shoulders! Kudos to the entire team! Must watch." Reacting to the tweet, Samantha wrote, "Thankyou so much... forever the best."

In a separate tweet, the director duo wrote: "Sam, the world knows that the last few months haven't been easy for you, yet you powered through with willpower, determination and grit. You're a total trooper... time and again you've overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles. God bless, stay strong and keep the fight on." Samantha replied to the tweet with these words: "And even when I fall.. you have always picked me up. Thank you."

Read Samantha's replies here:

And even when I fall.. you have always picked me up Thank you @rajndkhttps://t.co/lZJwr5eQZk — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 13, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu featured in the second installment of Raj and DK's hit series Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee in the titular role. In the series, Samantha made headlines for her role as Raji, an unwavering Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter on a suicide mission.

On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7 last year, Samantha described the show as "divine intervention." She told the show's host, "It was just this cry for a challenge because you know you get typecast with the roles that you are offered in the south, not because of any fault of theirs but directors saw me a certain way, as the bubbly, cute love interest. I was feeling stifled and I really wanted to breakthrough and here there was an opportunity to look at myself through another lens and I grabbed it. It was divine intervention."