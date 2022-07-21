Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Why She Said Yes To Oo Antava And The Family Man 2

Samantha and Allu Arjun in the song. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who made her Koffee With Karan debut with tonight's episode was at her candid best. The actress also talked about her professional life on the show. When Karan Johar asked her: "Was it a brave decision that you go and do a song like Oo Antava literally 2 weeks before Pushpa saw the theatrical release?" He added, "Was that a rebellious move? Was that a strategic move? Or was that something you just felt "F*** it I'll do it.?" Samantha said, "The third, f*** it I'll do it. I mean why not? I loved the song. It was a satire on the male gaze. I know I got a lot of criticism about pandering to the male gaze while making a satire on the male gaze. My logic was who else can satire a male gaze except for the nautch girl I was playing in the song or an actor who has a wide experience or wide range of the male gaze? Only a nautch girl or me can satire the male gaze."

The actress who made her big digital debut with The Family Man 2 last year and made headlines for her role as Raji, said, "I didn't know Raj and DK at all and even Family Man season 1 hadn't released when I started shooting for season 2." Speaking of her role, she said, "It was just this cry for a challenge because you know you get typecast with the roles that you are offered in the south, not because of any fault of theirs but directors saw me a certain way, as the bubbly, cute love interest. I was feeling stifled and I really wanted to breakthrough and here there was an opportunity to look at myself through another lens and I grabbed it. It was divine intervention."

Ahead of the episode, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar danced to the popular track. Check it out here:

On the professional front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. In the film, Samantha will play the role of a bisexual character, who runs her own detective agency. The actress was last seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, costarring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She will also star in the film Shaakuntalam, Yashoda and Kushi. She made her big digital debut with The Family Man 2.