Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Akshay Kumar Are 'Ranveer-ified.' Yes, That's A Thing

The third episode of Koffee With Karan 7 premiered tonight and it was quite something. Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave us a fresh brew of conversations. Turns out, Ranveer Singh stole the limelight in tonight's episode as well. To say it like KJo and Samantha, they were "Ranveer-ified." Here's what happened. During the Rapid Fire game, KJo asked Samantha Ruth Prabhu, "If you were hosting a bachelorette party, which two Bollywood hunks would you hire to dance?" Her answer: "Ranveer Singh and Ranveer Singh." Ranveer Singh also made his way to Akshay Kumar's rapid answers that won him the hamper.

"Who would be on your guestlist if you had to host a private dinner party for industry folks?" Akshay Kumar was asked by KJo. Akshay's ROFL answer: "I think Ranveer Singh because he will come and entertain everyone. I will just need to be quiet and he will entertain everybody. He will sit on everybody's lap. He'll kiss everybody, left, right and center. He'll do that I am sure."

Recalling an incident, Akshay Kumar added, "Just now, I had gone to IPL finals. Some seven times and he came and sat on my lap and kissed me and that also, you know those went ones." Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar attended Karan Johar's show together last season.

The Ranveer Singh references didn't just end there. Samantha was asked "if you were cast in a love triangle with Akshay Kumar, who is the second male actor you will pick." Her answer - "Ranveer Singh. You know, yesterday I shot an ad with him and I am Ranveer-ified completely. A fan for life," she said.

Ranveer Singh was the first guest on this season of Koffee With Karan. He was accompanied by Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Alia Bhatt. Ranveer Singh won the hamper and the Internet with his fantastic mimicry skills.