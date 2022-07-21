Koffee With Karan 7: Akshay Kumar's Marriage Advice To Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Akshay Kumar, who was Karan Johar's latest guest on Koffee With Karan 7, won the Rapid Fire round. Akshay, who is a veteran on the show, was accompanied by superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu. During the super-fun Rapid Fire round, Akshay Kumar, married to Twinkle Khanna, was asked to give marriage advice to newlywed Bollywood actors. When asked to give advice to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Akshay said, "Remember, happy wife is equals happy life." Asked to give a few words of wisdom to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Akshay, who has co-starred with the actress in multiple projects, said, "I have known Katrina so well. So Katrina, don't eat his ear off, slowly nibble." To Vicky, Akshay's message was: "Make her a home gym and you will see her more."

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December last year, after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April at their house Vastu in the presence of family and a few close friends. They will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The couple are expecting their first child. Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy last month.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have been married for over 21 years. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar co-starred in films such as International Khiladi and Zulmi. The couple are parents to 19-year-old Aarav and Nitara, 9. Twinkle Khanna is a best-selling author As well as a film producer. She also runs a digital content company.