What Allu Arjun Tweeted On Daughter Arha's Cameo In Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam

Arha in a still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Superstar Allu Arjun is a proud father as his daughter Arha, 6, made her film debut with Shaakuntalam. On the release day of Shaakuntalam, the actor congratulated the film's team. In a separate tweet, the actor wrote about daughter Arha's cameo in the film. "Hoping you all like the lil cameo by Allu Arha. Special thanks to Guna garu for introducing her on screen and taking care of her so preciously. Will always cherish this sweet moment," Allu Arjun tweeted. Wishing the film's star cast, the Pushpa star tweeted, "All the best for Shaakuntalam release. My best wishes for Gunasekhar garu, Neelima Guna and Sri Venkateswara Creations for mounting up this epic project. My warmest wishes to my sweetest lady Samantha Ruth Prabhu, my Mallu brother Dev Mohan and the entire team."

Hoping you all like the lil Cameo by #AlluArha . Spl thanks to Guna garu for introducing her on screen and taking care of her so preciously . Will always cherish this sweet moment . — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 14, 2023

Allu Arjun had announced his daughter's movie debut back in 2021 and he wrote: "A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, Allu Arha, will be making her debut with Shaakuntalam movie. I want to thank Gunasekhar garu and Neelima garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut. I had an altogether different journey with Samantha and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire cast and crew of Shaakuntalam."

The actor had earlier posted a picture where he and daughter Arha shot for different films on the same location and he wrote: "Today my daughter Arha and I are shooting for different films at the same location. So, got to visit her set. I was expecting something like this to happen maybe after 15-20 years. But it happened so soon. Pushpa meets Bharata in Shaakuntalam. What a memorable coincidence."

Arha belongs to the fourth generation of Allu-Konidela clan of the southern film industry. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam marks Arha's acting debut.