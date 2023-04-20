Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Feeling 'Lucky And Blessed' To Be Part Of The Citadel Family

Image was shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu.(courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, earlier this week jetted off to London for the global premiere of Citadel. The web series featuring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in lead roles is set to release next week. The Russo Brothers project will premiere on Amazon Prime Videos On April 18, Samantha, who will appear in the Indian version of Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan, made heads turn when she walked the red carpet in a classic black number. Now, the actress has shared a special note for team Citadel. The actress said that she is “truly humbled” to be a part of the global premiere. She said, “Truly humbled to be amongst some of the world's best at the Global Premiere of Citadel in London. The camaraderie, the creativity, the talent, the love, the shared vision, the dream of the people in that room was so inspiring and invigorating that I feel truly lucky and blessed to be part of this team and the Citadel Universe.”

For Russo Brothers, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “In awe of this world created by the Russo Brothers and kudos to @primevideo for backing that vision.” Wishing the team all the luck, the actress added, “All the best to Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Leslie Manville and the stellar star cast.” She ended the note by saying, “Be ready to catch the exhilarating series, @citadelonprime on April 28th on @amazonprime. This is just the beginning. We cannot wait to bring to you the Indian chapter soon Raj and DK, Varun Dhawan and Sita R Menon.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also shared some pictures from the global premiere on Instagram. Take a look:

Wait, please. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also dropped some dreamy pics from her “evening to remember” in London. Sharing the pics, the actress wrote, “For the global premiere of #Citadel. An evening to remember!!”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Shaakuntalam.