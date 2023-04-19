Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Varun Dhawan's Citadel Dairies: 'An Evening To Remember'

Image was shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu.(courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan have attended the premiere of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's Citadel. The two jetted off to London yesterday. FYI: Samantha and Varun will share the screen space in the Indian version of Citadel. Samantha has also shared pictures from the premiere night on Instagram. The actress looked stunning in a monochrome set. The crop top featured a closed neckline. She teamed it with a net-pattern skirt. The actress, sharing the pics, wrote, “For the global premiere of #CITADEL. An evening to remember!!” Replying to the post, actress Mrunal Thakur wrote, “OMG”. Actress Keerthy Suresh spoke on everyone's behalf when she wrote, “Stunning.” Sophie Choudry said, “Stunner.”





Samantha Ruth Prabhu has dropped some pictures with Varun Dhawan and team Citadel on Instagram. Samantha didn't think much about the caption and simply wrote, “Grateful” along with a black heart emoji.





Varun Dhawan also shared glimpses from his Citadel diaries on Instagram. For the premiere night, Varun wore a tee with a pair of jeans and a jacket. His caption read, “#CITADEL goes global.” Varun's Bhediya co-star Kriti Sanon dropped fire emojis under the post. Actress Esha Gupta added a red heart.

In another set of pictures and a video shared by Varun Dhawan, we got a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. His side note read, “With everyone and each other #Citadel.”





Citadel, which is backed by the Russo Brothers, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28. In the series, Priyanka and Richard play agents named Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane, respectively. The Indian version of Citadel is helmed by the director duo Raj and DK. Speaking about his experience of working on the web series, Varun said, “ "It's a tough job for all of us now. We are going to work really hard because we know what we are following. It's just a very amazing process to be a part of the universe created by the Russo Brothers. For us, it is like the Russo Brothers coming together with Raj and DK, so I couldn't be happier being part ofCitadel. It's great to work under the leadership of these two and here I speak for myself and Samantha."

Varun Dhawan has recently announced the sequel to Bhediya 2. Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Shaakuntalam.



