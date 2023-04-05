Need Citadel Spoilers? Varun Dhawan Can Give You One

Varun Dhawan in Citadel.(courtesy: varundvn)

Varun Dhawan, who stars in the India chapter of the original Citadel series, was present at the screening of the Russo Brothers' series on Tuesday in Mumbai. The original Citadel series features Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, while the Indian rendition will star Varun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Varun Dhawan, during a media interaction, was asked to give a few spoilers. Replying to which, the actor said, "PC (Priyanka Chopra) and I spoke about the relationship between the Indian and American Citadel. They are interconnected. That's the only spoiler I can give you," news agency PTI quoted the actor as saying.

Varun Dhawan also spoke about his experience of working on the series with co-actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and creators Raj and DK and he said, "It's a tough job for all of us now. We are going to work really hard because we know what we are following. It's just a very amazing process to be a part of the universe created by the Russo Brothers. For us, it is like the Russo Brothers coming together with Raj and DK, so I couldn't be happier being part ofCitadel. It's great to work under the leadership of these two and here I speak for myself and Samantha."

In December last year, Varun Dhawan announced his association with the project with the series. Russo Brothers, the makers of the original series, tagged the actor in a post and they wrote: "We are thrilled to officially announce that we will be bringing you the Indian installment of the Citadel universe. The local Original spy series will start filming in January 2023."

Citadel is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka Chopra and it has been directed by the Russo Brothers.

(With inputs from PTI)