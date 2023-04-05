Citadel: Agents Nadia Sinh And Mason Kane's Mission Mumbai Screening - Done

Priyanka Chopra with Richard Madden. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Citadel's Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane have arrived in Mumbai and how. The city of dreams saw the first screening of the Russo Brothers' series on Tuesday. The Asia Pacific Premiere was a starry night, headlined by Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, who play the roles of Citadel's elite members Nadia and Mason. After the successful screening of the series, Priyanka shared a million-dollar photo with her co-star. Her caption read: “Nothing to see here. Just Nadia and Mason sharing the love after screening Citadel for the first time in Mumbai (red heart and folded hands icons.” The photograph features Priyanka in a printed teal dress with a thigh-high slit. Richard looked dashing in a black pant-suit set. Citadel serves as the original plot for its spin-offs based in local countries, including India.





The Asia Pacific Premiere of Citadel in Mumbai had many celebs from Bollywood in attendance. Varun Dhawan, who is one of the lead stars in the Indian version of Citadel, happily posed with the series' director Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. Among other celebs who were spotted were Rekha, Rakul Preet Singh, Nora Fatehi, Neha Dhupia and Sanya Malhotra.

Earlier, while promoting Citadel in Mumbai, Richard Madden described his experience of working with Priyanka Chopra. “I loved working with Priyanka every day because she keeps me present. We both prepare properly before we engage in something. I can overthink things and Priyanka was always great at ringing me right back into the room and being so present and allowing us to really play together. That's kind of in many ways like the characters in the show," he was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

Mumbai is the first stop of Citadel promotions and Priyanka Chopra couldn't be more excited. After the press conference earlier this week, she shared glimpses of her look for the event.





Richard Madden has also begun updating his Mumbai album on Instagram. For this black-and-white photograph of himself, the Game Of Thrones star chose a simple yet meaningful caption. “Mumbai,” he wrote with a blue heart icon. Right after that, actor Anil Kapoor welcomed him with a heartwarming comment: “Welcome to Mumbai...And, all the best for your show Richard.”





Citadel will premiere on Prime Video on April 28.