Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Are Making London Look So Good. See New Pics

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas. (courtesy: nickjonas)

New day, new photos from the Citadel premiere in London. Nick Jonas, who cheered for wife Priyanka Chopra at the event in London earlier this week, shared new pictures from the event and they are legit goals. The pictures feature the star couple posing together. He wore a tux, she was every bit stunning in a red dress. What's not to love? Sharing the pictures, Nick Jonas wrote in his caption, "Congrats to my love Priyanka Chopra and the entire cast of Citadel on the world premiere. Streaming April 28th on Amazon Prime."

See Nick Jonas' post here:

The actress posted a reel from the event on her Instagram and she simply added a fire and heart emoji. She added Amy Winehouse's track You Know I'm No Good to her video.

Priyanka Chopra posted these stunning pictures from the Citadel world premiere night in London.

When Nick Jonas filmed wife Priyanka Chopra at the event. Talk about couple goals.

Citadel is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka Chopra and it has been directed by the Russo Brothers. The series also stars Stanley Tucci. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, the Indian rendition of the series stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. It is being directed by Raj and DK.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Nick Jonas has a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's upcoming film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.