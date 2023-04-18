Just Priyanka Chopra And Sophie Turner Looking Glamorous, Making The Internet Ask For More

Priyanka Chopra in a picture with Sophie Turner. (courtesy: jerryxmimi)

Hey folks, our weekday just got better after laying eyes on this stunning picture of Priyanka Chopra and Hollywood star Sophie Turner together. Priyanka Chopra, who was recently found cheering her lungs out for her husband Nick Jonas at his concert in London, reunited with her sister-in-law and Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who was also attending the event. The two, apart from having a gala time at The Jonas Brothers concert, also treated their fans to a lovely image of themselves. In the picture, both the Hollywood stars look divine and it is no short of a treat to the eyes. The image was notably clicked by celebrity photographer Nicolas Gerardin

, who is also touring with the brothers in the UK.

Sharing the image, a fan page wrote, "The Queens reunited." Take a look at the image here:

On Saturday night, The Jonas Brothers performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared many pictures from the concert on Instagram. The cutest and most memorable was of course the one featuring little Malti Marie. In the picture, the 30-year-old can be seen with a mike in his hand, while in the background, we can his crew members. In the monochrome picture, the father-daughter duo is twinning in white ensembles, while Malti Marie looks cute with a beanie cap and huge headphones over it. Sharing the monochrome picture, Nick Jonas captioned it as "Her first soundcheck," followed by a heart emoticon. Soon after he shared the post, Huma Qureshi wrote, "(Heart emoticon) Awwww." The fans also had a major meltdown moment, a user wrote, "Just like daddy." Another wrote, "Nick Jonas so little and cute... little Malti... Looking like a mirror version of her father."

Take a look at the cute picture below:

Priyanka Chopra also shared a set of stunning and adorable pictures with her husband Nick Jonas, mom Madhu Chopra and daughter Malti Marie. Sharing the photos, Priyanka Chopra captioned it: "What a night." The images were liked by many of their industry friends.

Take a look below:

Apart from attending her husband's concert, the global star is busy with the promotions of her upcoming series Citadel. For those who do not know, the Prime Video show had its first premiere in Mumbai earlier this month. Along with the lead cast, some of the biggest names from the Indian film industry such as Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Raj and DK, and Kabir Khan attended the event. "I'm very excited to be starting the global campaign for Citadel in India, my home. We will be travelling across the globe after this, but I've got good luck from millions from my country and I will carry it wherever I go, like I always do," Priyanka Chopra told reporters.