Look Who Did The 'First Sound Check' At Nick Jonas' Concert. Daughter Malti Marie Of Course

The Chopra-Jonas family had a blast last night, and these pictures stand as proof. Yesterday, The Jonas Brothers performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared many pictures from the concert on Instagram. However, one photo shared by Nick grabbed our attention in which the singer is holding his daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The picture seems from the rehearsal as the 30-year-old can be seen with a mike in his hand, while in the background, we can his crew members. In the monochrome picture, the father-daughter duo is twinning in white ensembles, while Malti Marie looks cute with a beanie cap and huge headphones over it.

Sharing the monochrome picture, Nick Jonas captioned it as "Her first soundcheck," followed by a heart emoticon. Soon after he shared the post, Huma Qureshi wrote, "(Heart emoticon) Awwww." The fans also had a major meltdown moment, a user wrote, "Just like daddy." Another wrote, "Nick Jonas so little and cute... little Malti... Looking like a mirror version of her father."

Priyanka Chopra also shared a set of stunning and adorable pictures with her husband Nick Jonas, mom Madhu Chopra and daughter Malti Marie. In the first few images, Priyanka and Nick can be seen posing for the camera in style. The actress looks beautiful in a multi-coloured co-ord set, while Nick looks dapper in a black suit. In a picture from the album, Priyanka can be seen playing with her one-year-old daughter, while in another, she can be seen styling her mom's hair. She also shared a similar photo in which Nick can be seen holding Malti Marie on stage with a headphone on her head.

Sharing the photos, Priyanka Chopra captioned it as: "What a night." Soon after she shared the post, Shilpa Shirokar dropped heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Citadel.