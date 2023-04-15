London Diaries: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas In A Picture-Perfect Mirror Selfie

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are both in London but they aren't holidaying there. The couple are there for work. Priyanka is busy with the promotions of her upcoming series Citadel, while Nick Jonas is performing with his boy band The Jonas Brothers. Amid all the work, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra scooped some time out and they managed to click a picture-perfect selfie. The actress shared the picture on her Instagram stories on Saturday and she captioned it: "After he sells out a Royal Albert Hall."

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story

Meanwhile, Priyanka posted pictures with Citadel makers Russo Brothers and her co-star Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci and she wrote: "And now that's what I call a good view. #SpyMeet."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas has a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's upcoming film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Announcing the arrival of their baby girl, the star couple shared a statement in January last year that read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."