S S Rajamouli Announces Next Film With 'Titans' Jr NTR And Ram Charan

S S Rajamouli once said that he doesn't want the world of Baahubali to end but it appears that he is moving on and as much as we love the epic drama, we can't keep calm after learning about the new Rajamouli movie. The veteran director tweeted to say that his next movie will have an ensemble cast headlined by Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR Rama Rao, both of who have previously worked with the Baahubali director. On Thursday evening, there arrived a tweet on Rajamouli's feed which said: "The much awaited confirmation you all have been waiting for since November 18th 2017... Its OFFICIAL.. The Massive Multi Starrer is ON! #RRR .. It's not the TITLE.. Just the TITANS coming together!"
While 'RRR' started trending on the Internet, let this be known that it is not the official title of the movie but just the initials of the key people's names put together - Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR Rama Rao.
S S Rajamouli cast Jr NTR Rama Rao in his debut film as a director - 2001's Student No.1. 2003's Simhadri and 2007's Yamadonga are the two other collaborations of the actor-director jodi. S S Rajamouli directed Ram Charan in the superhit 2009 movie Magadheera.
The yet-untitled movie will be Rajamouli's first film after the ambitious two-part epic drama Baahubali, which redefined box office history with stupendously impressive collections.