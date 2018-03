S S Rajamouli Announces Next Film With 'Titans' Jr NTR And Ram Charan

Highlights "The much awaited confirmation you've been waiting for," wrote Rajamouli "The massive multi-starrer is on!" he added "Just the TITANS coming together," he said

The much awaited confirmation you all have been waiting for since November 18th 2017... Its OFFICIAL.. The Massive Multi Starrer is ON!#RRR .. It's not the TITLE.. Just the TITANS coming together! @ssrajamouli@tarak9999#RamCharanhttps://t.co/PTENUB7pwV — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 22, 2018

S S Rajamouli once said that he doesn't want the world of Baahubali to end but it appears that he is moving on and as much as we love the epic drama, we can't keep calm after learning about the new Rajamouli movie. The veteran director tweeted to say that his next movie will have an ensemble cast headlined by Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR Rama Rao, both of who have previously worked with thedirector. On Thursday evening, there arrived a tweet on Rajamouli's feed which said: "The much awaited confirmation you all have been waiting for since November 18th 2017... Its OFFICIAL.. The Massive Multi Starrer is ON! #RRR .. It's not the TITLE.. Just the TITANS coming together!"While 'RRR' started trending on the Internet, let this be known that it is not the official title of the movie but just the initials of the key people's names put together - Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR Rama Rao.See his tweet here: S S Rajamouli cast Jr NTR Rama Rao in his debut film as a director - 2001's. 2003'sand 2007'sare the two other collaborations of the actor-director. S S Rajamouli directed Ram Charan in the superhit 2009 movie The announcement about Rajamouli's new project arrived at a time when movie buffs were perhaps expecting an update about a probableproject because this is what Rajamouli told IANS last year: "My long-time desire is to make a film on Mahabharata. You can imagine the scale on which it has to be made and it will be beyond anybody's imagination. It's been on my mind for quite long but I don't know yet when it will happen."The yet-untitled movie will be Rajamouli's first film after the ambitious two-part epic drama, which redefined box office history with stupendously impressive collections.