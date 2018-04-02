Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Take Us Where Their Love Story Began 8 Years Ago

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is not a fan of taking selfies but she had to oblige when it was with her husband Naga Chaitanya and because they were at Central Park, New York, "Where it all began... eight years ago." Samantha and Naga Chaitanya fell in love while shooting their first film Ye Maaya Chesave, parts of which were shot in Central Park. Samantha instagrammed a picture and wrote: "Usually hate selfies but this had to be done. Central Park, where it all began... 8 years ago. Thank you, for the magic. Just had to come back and say Thank you." She shared the post with some adorable hashtags such as #whatsmeanttobewillbe #lovewillfindaway #chaylove #happilyeverafter.
After Ye Maaya Chesave, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya co-starred in Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Thrayam, Autonagar Surya and Manam. Last month, Naga Chaitanya announced that they will soon collaborate for a Telugu film, which will be their first film together after marriage. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in October last year in a lavish ceremony in Goa.
This was Naga Chaitanya's announcement:
Happy to announce my next directed by shiva produced by @Shine_Screens and will be sharing screen space (if she gives me any ;-) )with my better half @Samanthaprabhu2 ..feels good to be back to being able to take you through another journey of love pic.twitter.com/EePspkMlPQ— chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) March 8, 2018
Naga Chaitanya is looking forward to the release of Savyasachi and Sailaja Reddy Alludu.