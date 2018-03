Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya To Star In A Film Together. Of Course They Are 'Excited'

Highlights Naga Chaitanya announced about the film on Twitter "Excited," tweeted Samantha The couple was last seen together in 2014's Autonagar Surya

Happy to announce my next directed by shiva produced by @Shine_Screens and will be sharing screen space (if she gives me any ;-) )with my better half @Samanthaprabhu2 ..feels good to be back to being able to take you through another journey of love pic.twitter.com/EePspkMlPQ — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) March 8, 2018

Alllll d bestttt Chay n Sam !! Recreate the magic yet again ... fav couple @chay_akkineni@Samanthaprabhu2https://t.co/YQM6f3oDn8 — Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) March 8, 2018

Star couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, who got married last October , will star in a Telugu film together. An elated Naga Chaitanya announced about the film on Twitter and for his wife, he wrote, "Will be sharing screen space (if she gives me any) with my better half @Samanthaprabhu2 .. feels good to be back to being able to take you through another journey of love." The untitled film will be produced by Shine Screens and directed by Shiva. Samantha shared Naga Chaitanya's post and tweeted, "#RollinginGlory.. Excited!! Excited!! Excited!!" The couple was last seen together in 2014's Telugu filmRead Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's posts.Actress Rakul Preet Singh wished both of them luck and wrote, "All the best Chay and Sam!! Recreate the magic yet again. Favourite couple."Apart from, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya co-starred in other two films., which released in 2010, was their first film together and after this film, they were seen in. This untitled project will be Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's first film after marriage and will reportedly go on floors later this year. Meanwhile, Samantha's line-up of films includeand. Her last two films wereand(also starring Nagarjuna, her father-in-law). She has also started shooting for Tamil and Telugu remakes of. Naga Chaitanya is currently busy shooting for Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had a two-part destination wedding in Goa. They first married according to Hindu rituals and later had a Christian wedding.