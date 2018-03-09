Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya To Star In A Film Together. Of Course They Are 'Excited'

Highlights
- Naga Chaitanya announced about the film on Twitter
- "Excited," tweeted Samantha
- The couple was last seen together in 2014's Autonagar Surya
Read Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's posts.
Happy to announce my next directed by shiva produced by @Shine_Screens and will be sharing screen space (if she gives me any ;-) )with my better half @Samanthaprabhu2 ..feels good to be back to being able to take you through another journey of love pic.twitter.com/EePspkMlPQ— chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) March 8, 2018
#rollinginglory .. Excited !! Excited!! Excited!! https://t.co/pleFvX2Egg— Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) March 8, 2018
Actress Rakul Preet Singh wished both of them luck and wrote, "All the best Chay and Sam!! Recreate the magic yet again. Favourite couple."
Alllll d bestttt Chay n Sam !! Recreate the magic yet again ... fav couple @chay_akkineni@Samanthaprabhu2https://t.co/YQM6f3oDn8— Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) March 8, 2018
Apart from Autonagar Surya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya co-starred in other two films. Ye Maaya Chesave, which released in 2010, was their first film together and after this film, they were seen in Manam. This untitled project will be Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's first film after marriage and will reportedly go on floors later this year.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had a two-part destination wedding in Goa. They first married according to Hindu rituals and later had a Christian wedding.