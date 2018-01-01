Samantha Ruth Prabhu's New Year Post Holds An Adorable Message For Naga Chaitanya

Adorable couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya celebrated their first New Year as a married couple, a glimpse of which is on the actress' Instagram. Fans are always delighted to see 'chayandsam' together and it's as if Samantha read their minds that she shared a new photo with her husband and tagged it with the best caption ever. "You get one chance at life. Upto you to make it as perfect as you possibly can. This is the most 'Right' I have ever felt about the choices I have made, and the most excited I have been about the future in store. #lifeasyoumakeit. God bless you. Wishing all of you a great, great 2018," wrote the 30-year-old actress.
The post, which is now viral, was shared on New Year's Eve and garnered over 579,207 'likes' on Instagram. It also has some 2,296 comments. This is the first time Samantha shared a photo with the husband since the birthday wish for Naga Chaitanya in November.
Like we mentioned before, Samantha's Instagram also witnessed this adorable birthday post for Naga Chaitanya in November: "Happy birthday my Everything. I don't wish , I pray every single day that God gives you everything your heart desires. I love you forever." Awww.
Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had a two-part destination wedding in Goa - they married according to Hindu rituals on October 6 which was followed by a Christian style wedding on October 7. Soon after, the couple took off to London for their honeymoon and after their return, rounded off the wedding festivities with a grand reception in Hyderabad.
'Chayandsam' as the couple are popularly known as, had been co-stars of 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave, their first film together, on the sets of which they fell in love.