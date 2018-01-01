Samantha Ruth Prabhu's New Year Post Holds An Adorable Message For Naga Chaitanya

You get one chance at life . Upto you to make it as perfect as you possibly can . This is the most 'Right' I have ever felt about the choices i have made ,and the most excited I have been about the future in store . #lifeasyoumakeit . God bless you Wishing all of you a great great 2018 #chayandsam

