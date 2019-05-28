Samantha Ruth Prabhu Says She Becomes A 'Nervous Wreck' Every Time She Begins A New Film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this image. (Image courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Highlights Samantha's post received over 3 lakh likes on Instagram Samantha was last seen in Majili She awaits the release of Oh Baby

Samantha Prabhu Ruth, who awaits the release of her forthcoming Telugu film Oh Baby, shared a throwback picture from the sets of the film on her Instagram profile. Dressed in a denim shirt and a pair of jeans, Samantha can be seen smiling in the picture. In her post, the 32-year-old actress revealed that she is "always a nervous wreck" a day before she starts shooting for a film. "This pic is from the first day of shoot for Oh Baby. I wasn't shooting but it was a study day. I was trying to mimic the legendary Laxmi garu... The way she talked the way she walked. I am always a nervous wreck one day before a new film begins. I was so sure that I just won't be able to do it and that I have forgotten how it's done. I just got lucky the last time. I guess you guys will know soon enough," wrote Samantha.

Take a look at Samantha Prabhu Ruth's post here:

Last month, Samantha Prabhu Ruth trended a great deal after she shared pictures from her friend's wedding. Samantha shared multiple pictures on her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen dressed in an ice blue outfit. These are the pictures we are talking about:

Samantha Prabhu Ruth is best-known for her performances in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Rangasthalam, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and others. She was last seen in the 2019 Telugu film Majili, in which she co-starred with her husband Naga Chaitanya.