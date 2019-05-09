Samantha Ruth Prabhu Added More Photos To Her Spain Vacation Album

Samantha Ruth Prabhu from her Spain vacation (courtesy samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Spain holiday picture album now has more photos added to it as the actress recently shared few of her photo on her Instagram stories. Samantha posted the picture from various locations and she can be been having a totally fun time in Marbella. She shared several of her photos in different looks, among which she can be seen wearing a denim shorts with a floral knotted top and also a pair of checked separates. With her lovely photos from her vacation along with her husband Naga Chaitanya, how can she miss out to Instagram some more of wine and food pictures?

Have a look at how Samantha styled herself on her Spain vacation:

Naga Chaitanya too posted couple of pictures from the location on his Instagram account, which is similar to the location pictures stories posted by Samanatha Ruth Prabhu. Picture contains the view of a sunny day by the sea and palm trees. The actor captioned the scenery pictures saying, "What's life without these colours... moments... Marbella."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently had shared stories featuring her Naga Chaitanya as well, which were mushy and cute. Naga Chaitanya, who rarely shares photos on his Instagram is also seen to be comparatively active on his Instagram and he too had posted several holiday picture even before.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got married in the year 2017 and the couple was seen attending the wedding of Aashritha, who is the daughter of Venkatesh Daggubati. She also shared an adorable photo from the wedding with her husband and wrote: "My quiet husband thought he could live his life peacefully... just slipping by... god said 'Gotcha'." In the picture she is seen dancing with Naga Chaitanya, who just cannot stop smiling look at his wife.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have been seen together in several movies. They last filmed Majili together, which is a Telugu film.

