Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Busy With Bridesmaid Duties, Is The Prettiest In Powder Blue

Samantha shared these pics from friend's wedding (courtesy samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Highlights Samantha was a bridesmaid for her friend's wedding recently She shared pictures of herself with the bride "So freaking happy for you, my beautiful," she wrote

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is checking off one wedding after another. She recently reunited with her "friends for life" at her buddy Lavanya Anand's Christian wedding and shared pictures from the day event. Samantha was one of the bridesmaids for her friend and look absolutely stunning in a halter neck princess-ey gown in powder blue. In one of the photos, Samantha can be seen sharing a light moment with the bride, which she captioned with a heartfelt note: "Congratulations my lovely Lavanya Anand, so freaking happy for you my beautiful friend with the most beautiful heart." In the pictures, Samantha was also spotted being busy with bridesmaid duties.

Samantha can be seen placing a floral tiara on her hairdo in one of the lesser seen moments from the wedding while the bride accompanies her. Samantha's caption for her friend sums up the photo: "Everything has changed yet nothing has changed," she wrote.

Take a look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the prettiest bridesmaid here:

That's not the only wedding Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted at this year. In March, she joined the wedding festivities of south superstar Venkatesh Daggubati's daughter Aashritha. Samantha's actor husband Naga Chaitanya and Aashritha are cousins. Samantha recently filled up her Instagram with throwback memories from Aashritha's big fat wedding in Jaipur.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is best known for her roles in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Rangasthalam, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and others. She married actor Naga Chaitanya in October 2017.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.