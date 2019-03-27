Samantha Ruth Prabhu Spotted Accidentally Twinning With Mom-In-Law At Venkatesh's Daughter's Wedding

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagrammed this photo (courtesy samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is setting major bahu goals! The 32-year-old actress recently Instagrammed a photo, also featuring husband Naga Chaitanya and his mother Lakshmi Daggubati, and pointed out a case of unplanned twinning. "Twinning with my MIL... walked out in the same outfit on the same day (no planning involved)... all the approval I need. Naga Chaitanya, men search for women similar to their mothers... suddenly this seems right," she wrote in the caption. In the photo, both Samantha and Lakshmi Daggubati can be seen wearing identical ensembles, designed by Payal Khandwala. Lakshmi and Samantha can be seen sharing a light moment in the photo and joining them in the middle is Naga Chaitanya.

Aashritha and Naga Chaitanya are cousins. Meanwhile, Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela teased Samantha with this comment: "Perfect bahu!" Samantha's photo - with a lavish food spread behind and celebratory decor - appears to be from the wedding festivities of Venkatesh Daggubati's daughter Aashritha's wedding to Vinayak Reddy in Jaipur. Take a look at Samantha's post here.

Samantha also treated us to the first glimpse of the bride and the groom from the wedding last week and yes, that's Rana Daggubati standing behind the new bride. This time, Lakshmi and Samantha appeared to have had consulted each other before zeroing in on their outfits for the night.

Naga Chaitanya is the son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna and his first wife Lakshmi Daggubati. She is the sister of South superstar Venkatesh Daggubati and producer Suresh Babu Daggubati. Naga Chaitanya is Rana Daggubati's cousin - the Baahubali actor is the son of Suresh Babu. Akhil Akkineni is Nagarjuna's son with his second wife Amala Paul.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married in October 2017 in accordance with South India rituals preceded by a Christian wedding.

