The Internet Loves Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Mushy Post For Husband Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu with Naga Chaitanya. (Image courtesy: zoieakhtar)

Highlights Samantha's post received over 8 lakh likes on YouTube The couple co-starred in the recently-released film Majili Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017

Star couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya occupied a spot on the list of trends all of Sunday, after Samantha shared a mushy post on her Instagram profile. Samantha shared a loved-up picture of herself along with her actor-husband from a flight and accompanied the post along with an adorable caption. In the picture, Samantha can be seen resting her head on Naga Chaitanya's shoulder. "In the end ... nothing else matters," Samantha captioned the post and added three heart emojis. Just like us, the actress' fans also loved the picture and the 8 lakh likes on Instagram prove that.

Take a look at Samantha's post here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya are currently basking in on the success of their last film Majili. Ahead of their film Majili's release, the couple visited the Venkateswara temple, pictures from which were doing the rounds on social media. Several fan clubs shared the pictures from their visit. Here are the pictures we are talking about:

Naga Chaitanya frequently makes appearances on Samantha's Instagram profile. Here are some of our favourite posts:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had a dreamy wedding in Goa in the year 2017. The couple first got married as per Hindu rituals and they later exchanged wedding vows in a Christian ceremony.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is best-known for her performances in films such as Raju Gari Gadhi 2, Mersal, Rangasthalam and Mahanati. Before the release of the Telugu film Majili, Naga Chaitanya was seen in Savyasachi alongside R Madhavan.

