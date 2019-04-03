Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Visit Venkateswara Temple Ahead Of Majili's Release

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya outside the Venkateswara Temple. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Samantha starred in a string of hit films after her wedding Naga Chaitanya hasn't been so lucky Majili releases on April 5

Ahead of their film Majili's release, actor couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya visited the Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala on Tuesday. Majili is Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's first film together after their wedding in 2017 - not counting Naga Chaitanya's cameo in Mahanati, which featured Samantha in a pivotal role. Samantha looked pretty in a beige suit paired with a bright ikkat dupatta while Naga Chaitanya stepped out in a white kurta pyjama set. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu married as per south Indian rituals and in a Christian ceremony in Goa in October 2017.

Here are photos of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya at the Venkateswara Temple:

Majili is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and the film also stars actress Divyansha Kaushik. Majili is the story of Poorna (Naga Chaitanya) who ignores his wife Sravani (Samantha Ruth Pabhu), who dotes on him. Poorna's troubled past and failures form a barrier between him and Sravani. The film opens in cinemas on April 5.

Watch the trailer of Majili here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu featured in a string of hit films - Raju Gari Gadhi 2, Mersal, Rangasthalam and Mahanati - after her wedding. Naga Chaitanya, who was last seen in Savyasachi with R Madhavan, hasn't been so lucky.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya first met while filming 2010's Ye Maaya Chesave (also Samantha's debut film). They've also co-starred in movies like Autonagar Surya and Manam, which also featured Naga Chaitanya's father Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.