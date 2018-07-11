Naga Chaitanya Says Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'Won't Quit Films But She May'...

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, like this, forever (courtesy samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has an interesting line-up of films ahead - after the release of Mahanati (her film with Dulquer Salmaan), she has Seema Raja with Sivakarthikeyan and Super Deluxe with Vijay Sethupathi. She's also working on a Telugu film with her husband Naga Chaitanya, which will mark their first project after the duo married in October last year. Around that time, curiosity was generated amongst fans about Samantha's future plans - all fans wanted to know was of she would quit films after becoming Mrs Akkineni. Now, Naga Chaitanya has an answer to that, and this is what he told Deccan Chronicle in an interview: "Sam won't quit films as she is busy with many projects presently. She may take a break, but she won't quit now."



Samantha Ruth Prabhu kick-started this year with Telugu period drama Rangasthalam, in which she co-starred with Ram Charan. But that's not it. Tamil thriller Irumbu Thirai and Mahanati with Dulquer Salmaan also hit screens earlier this year. After her October wedding, two of her films arrived in theatres last year - Tamil action-thriller Mersal and Raju Gari Gadhi 2, in which she co-starred with her father-in-law Nagarjuna.



In an interview to IANS, a year before Samantha and Naga Chaitanya married, the actor was asked about Samantha's career plans after the wedding, when he said Samantha is at a very crucial point in her career, something which she's achieved after a lot of hard work, and hence, quitting films will not be the right move. "I don't think I'd ever tell her what she should and shouldn't do. I'm proud of her growth as an actress and I will encourage her to continue working. It was through sheer talent and hard work she got where she is today. I don't think she should throw away her successful career because of marriage," IANS quoted Naga as saying in 2016.



